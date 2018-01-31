[SBS Star] TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin's First-ever Couple Pictorial!

Soon-to-weds celebrity couple TAEYANG and Min Hyorin's first magazine pictorial have been unveiled.On January 30, Dazed Korea magazine revealed two images and a short teaser clip of the couple's photo shoot in Hawaii.In the pre-released pictorial, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin posed in black surrounded by colorful flowers, while another photo shows the couple holding each other's hand on the beach.Along with the teaser contents, the magazine wrote, "TAEYANG & Hyorin couple's special photobook, Dazed Korea's special edition 'Loved' will be released on February 3 on the day of their wedding."Meanwhile, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin will be holding a private wedding ceremony at a church, after 4 years of dating.Don't forget to check out the full pictorial of TAEYANG and Min Hyorin on February 3.(Credit= Dazed Korea/SBS funE, 'dazedkorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)