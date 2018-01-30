[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Takes Third Trophy Home with 'Heroine'

K-pop artist SUNMI won first place with 'Heroine' on January 28 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo'.This is the third time for SUNMI to win first place with her latest song 'Heroine'.Overwhelmed with the result, SUNMI got slightly teary when speaking after receiving her trophy.She said, "I would like to thank everyone who has worked hard to produce such an amazing song 'Heroine'. I will continue to do my best to show better performances in the future."Following her mega-hit 'Gashina', 'Heroine' reportedly features the prequel story of a heart-broken woman after a sad breakup.Watch SUNMI performing to 'Heroine'.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)