[SBS Star] BTS Launches 'LOVE MYSELF' Campaign and Leads the Worldwide Donations!
[SBS Star] BTS Launches 'LOVE MYSELF' Campaign and Leads the Worldwide Donations!

작성 2018.01.30
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Launches LOVE MYSELF Campaign and Leads the Worldwide Donations!
K-pop boy band BTS launched the campaign 'LOVE MYSELF' and led the global mobile platforms 'LINE' and 'Kakao' corporation participate for the event.

As the most representative communication channels with 250 million users a month cooperate with the campaign and produce digital goods to support the event, the campaign seems to drag huge support from people in various countries.BTSLINE and Kakao noted that they created exclusive stickers and emojis for the campaign that intend to promote the notion, 'Love yourself first and let's make better world with that love'.

The companies produced different types of exotic stickers and emojis that represent the seven members of BTS with distinctive messages.

A portion of profits from selling exclusive stickers and emojis will be donated to the campaign 'LOVE MYSELF'.BTSKakao's CSR platform 'Together with Kakao' and NAVER's online donation platform 'Happy Bean' also joined the campaign and intend to advertise the campaign.

Inside 'Together with Kakao', there is an exclusive donation box for 'LOVE MYSELF', and partial profits from selling gift icons will be donated.

The donation box will donate additional 100 won per comment and share, and the user can directly donate to the campaign as well.BTSAt NAVER's 'Happy Bean', 10 beans will be donated per comment that show the determination of loving oneself.

BTS and Big Hit Entertainment's global campaign 'LOVE MYSELF' also supports the project #ENDviolence by UNICEF that aims to protect children and teenagers from violence in the world. 

▶ [SBS Star] BTS Finally Unveils 'LOVE MYSELF' Project!

(Credit= SBS funE)  

(SBS Star)   
