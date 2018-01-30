SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon Chosen as the Most Handsome Idol Member in Japan
작성 2018.01.30
K-pop boy group Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon has been chosen as the most handsome idol member in Japan.

On January 27, a large K-pop site in Japan 'Kban.me' announced its winners of 'Most Handsome Idol Member' out of idol members who debuted less than five years ago.

Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon won first place, followed by ASTRO's CHA EUN-WOO, then SEVENTEEN's VERNON.

'Kban.me' stated the reason why Park Ji Hoon was chosen as the most handsome idol member, "Park Ji Hoon participated as a contestant in the popular survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', and gained attention from the beginning of the program as the 'wink guy'. Also, he was a child actor who appeared in dramas, movies, and musicals, which helps him to show powerful energy when he performs. His round eyes stand out from his cute face, but he looks manly when he dances."

Park Ji Hoon
It is rare to receive such great attention from the media in Japan as Wanna One has not officially debuted in Japan.

Even though Wanna One's debut album was only available to purchase directly from Korea, its album ranked third on Weekly Oricon Chart during the first week of its release.

'Kban.me' said CHA EUN-WOO ranked second, because his appearance is flawless.

CHA EUN-WOO
As for selecting VERNON as the third most handsome idol member, 'Kban.me' said, "VERNON looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio in his younger days."

VERNON
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Kban.me' Website, 'wannaone.official' Instagram, 'seventeennews' 'offclASTRO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
