[SBS Star] Lee Minho and His Fan Club's Generous Donation Garners Attention

Korean actor Lee Minho and his official fan club 'MINOZ' have been under spotlight for their recent donation to orphans.According to the non-governmental organization Holt International Children's Service on January 30, members of the fan club collected 1 ton of rice and donated it to the children in need.The donation is made under the fan club and the actor's name.In regard to the donation, Lee Minho's management agency MYM Entertainment stated, "We hope this donation made by fans can be delivered and used well."It is not the first time for Lee Minho and his fans to make a large donation.They established charitable fundraising organization called 'PROMIZ' back in 2014, and have been actively and continuously make donations to charity.In addition to Holt International Children's Service, the organization made contributions to Good Neighbors, UNICEF, Food Bank and many more non-governmental organizations.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)