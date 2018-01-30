SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAEYANG and Min Hyorin's After Wedding Party in the Forest?
[SBS Star] TAEYANG and Min Hyorin's After Wedding Party in the Forest?

작성 2018.01.30
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEYANG and Min Hyorins After Wedding Party in the Forest?
A celebrity couple TAEYANG and Min Hyorin is planning to have an exquisite party after their wedding!

The couple is set to hold their wedding ceremony privately at a church on February 3, and to hold their after wedding party at a hotel located in Incheon.

The concept for this party was proposed by a worldwide party planner Youngsong Martin, who designed the forest wedding from the movie 'Twilight'.

Since Youngsong Martin is close to TAEYANG and Min Hyorin in private, he gladly accepted their wedding plans without hesitations.TAEYANG and Min HyorinYoungsong Martin said, "I am such a big fan of TAEYANG and Min Hyorin, so I have a special affection towards them. I sincerely want to give them a present, a party that the two of them can keep the feelings of first love and the natural beauty of Hyorin."

TAEYANG and Min Hyorin have been together for around four years, and they are planning to have private wedding ceremony with their families, relatives, and close friends.TAEYANG and Min HyorinTAEYANG is the member of the most renowned K-pop boy band BIGBANG and has also worked as a solo artist in Korea and overseas.

He has consistently released solo albums and held concerts across the globe.TAEYANG and Min HyorinMin Hyorin debuted as a singer but ended up working as an actress.

After the mega-hit movie 'Sunny' in 2011, she has been in many commercials and variety shows such as 'Sister's Slam Dunk'.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'hyorin_min' '__youngbae__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
