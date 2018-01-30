SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK is the Kindest Idol Member of All Time!
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK is the Kindest Idol Member of All Time!

작성 2018.01.30
BTS JUNGKOOKK-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK has been spotted helping a camera operator at the awards ceremony.

On January 25, BTS attended 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards' at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

At the award ceremony, BTS not only won the Main Prize of the awards, but also took the Grand Prize of the Year.
BTS
In a video clip of 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards' posted on an online community, JUNGKOOK helped a camera operator occupied with filming performances on the stage by adjusting the wires for him.

This is not the first time JUNGKOOK has been spotted helping the filming crew.

He was found untangling wires for a busy camera operator during '2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards' as well.

Other BTS members V and JIN also untangled the wires with JUNGKOOK.

BTS
In addition to that, he was seen putting a light bulb back to its original place after discovering that it was rolling down the stage at '2017 Melon Music Awards'.

BTS
Last January, one of the filming crew of '2017 Idol Star Athletics Championships' uploaded a post on his/her personal social media account complimenting JUNGKOOK for assisting him/her with picking up trash at the end of filming the show.

BTS
Due to JUNGKOOK frequently being seen showing kind gestures, he is being referred to as the kindest idol member of all time.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)  

(SBS Star)    
