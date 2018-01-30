[SBS Star] The Lovely Couple Choo-Yu's Special Delivery Service!

Xiaoguang brought a bunch of papers and put them in front of Ja Hyun. The papers were the stories asking for the couple's special delivery. Xiaoguang brought a bunch of papers and put them in front of Ja Hyun. The papers were the stories asking for the couple's special delivery.

At the mill, Xiaoguang asked for a stick of rice cake and Korean traditional sweet sauce in unfamiliar and clumsy Korean, and the old owner of the mill could not understand Xiaoguang's saying.

The lovely Korean-Chinese celebrity couple Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang chose the final stories requesting for the couple's special delivery.On January 29, SBS variety show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny' featured an episode in which the 'Choo-Yu' couple prepared special deliveries for the watchers of the program.Just before the episode was on screen, approximately over 5,000 stories were sent to the program's official social media account and showed groundbreaking popularity of the couple.'Choo-Yu' couple read each story, decided the final destinations of the special deliveries, and prepared the presents for the receivers.Besides the presents people requested, the 'Choo-Yu' couple also prepared their own special presents.Xiaoguang, who loves calligraphy, wrote fortune in Chinese character, and Ja Hyun cooked a pot of soup with her own recipe.In addition to her cooking for the present, Ja Hyun suggested to make a traditional Korean dish for the New Year rice-cake soup (Tteukguk). From her request to get a stick of rice cake, Xiaoguang headed to a mill.A courageous guy Xiaoguang, however, did not get frustrated from the owner's response and took out a translation application on his phone.But the old owner of the mill understood honey (kkul) as oyster (gul) and gave wrong answers to his questions.Yet Xiaoguang did not give up and continued explaining his requests with his body, and he successfully got the rice cake.This episode was aired on January 29.(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny)(SBS Star)