[SBS Star] Hyolyn's Comeback with the Album 'SET UP TIME' on February 6
[SBS Star] Hyolyn's Comeback with the Album 'SET UP TIME' on February 6

작성 2018.01.30 15:10
Hyolyn shot for her comeback as a solo artist on her social media account.

At 11:59 PM on January 29, Hyolyn posted an image of her first song 'I Will Do It Tomorrow' (literal translation) from the album 'SET UP TIME' that will be released on February 6.HyolynFrom the teaser, half of Hyolyn's face is hidden with white background, and on top of it, the phrase '#1 I Will Do It Tomorrow' is written as the indicator of the title track for her first single 'SET UP TIME'.HyolynIn addition to her surprising post of the teaser, Hyolyn posted an image of hand-written memo with questionable phrases such as 'Sending You' and 'Getting Rid of You'.

With the format of checklist, two phrases had check marks except the bottom phrase 'Breaking Up'.

According to her posts, it is easy to tell that her songs will be based on the stories of breakup with lovers.HyolynHyolyn's 3 project singles will be released online starting from February 6 at 6PM KST with the title track 'I Will Do It Tomorrow' from her new album 'SET UP TIME'.

Stay tuned for more updates.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'HyorinHyolyn' Facebook, 'xhyolynx' Instagram)

(SBS Star)       
