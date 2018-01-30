[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's Newly-released Military Photos

Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun's new photos taken in the military training camp have been shared online.On January 29, there were posts shared online with new photos of Kim Soo Hyun participating in his basic military training.Kim Soo Hyun enlisted in October 2017 and took part in 5-week basic training at the Forward Recruit Training Battalion located in Paju, Gyeonggi-do.He was assigned to the First Division Reconnaissance Force, after being rewarded as an outstanding trainee in his training Battalion.The new photos reportedly were taken during Kim Soo Hyun's 5-week training days, which show the actor carrying out a variety of outdoor tasks.Kim Soo Hyun enlisted in the army on October 23, 2017, and he is scheduled to be discharged on July 22, 2019.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)