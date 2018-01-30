SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Get ready? It's iKON on Inkigayo!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Get ready? It's iKON on Inkigayo!

작성 2018.01.30 13:52
K-pop boy group iKON has returned with its second full album and the title track 'LOVE SCENARIO', making its first comeback in 8 months.

On January 28, iKON performed to its new title track as well as one other track titled 'BEAUTIFUL' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.

Before going on the stage to perform, B.I, JU-NE, JAY and BOBBY had a brief interview with the hosts of 'Inkigayo'―NCT127's DOYOUNG, BLACKPINK's JISOO, and NU'EST W's JR and were asked about iKON's comeback.

JAY said, "I am so happy and thankful. There are many other songs besides the title track, so I hope you like them as well."

B.I added, "As I was heavily focused on making all songs in this album, the time has passed so quickly for me. This album actually seems more meaningful to me, since a lot of the songs in this album were written based on my experience."

iKON's second album 'Return' is made of 12 tracks in total, including songs iKON previously performed to before its official debut 'LONG TIME NO SEE' and 'SINOSIJAK'.

Watch iKON performing to its title track 'LOVE SCENARIO'.
 

Make sure to watch 'BEAUTIFUL' as well!
 

Here is the short interview of B.I, JU-NE, JAY and BOBBY.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
