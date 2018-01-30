[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Running with the Olympic Torch for the Winter Olympics!

A renowned Korean actor Jang Keun Suk joined the finale of the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games' torch relay at Chuncheon in Gangwon-do Province.On January 29, as an honorary ambassador of the Winter Olympics and Gangwon-do, Jang Keun Suk participated in the torch relay event for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.At the event, he ran around the place with the flame of hope and sincerely wished for successful establishment of the winter games.As a final runner, he posed with a cheerful and energetic gesture.Along the ceremony, Jang Keun Suk candidly hoped the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics combine people of the world and mark as a universal event.On this day, as Jang Keun Suk appeared, he achieved full attention and applause from the audience.Although the weather was really cold, Jang's delivery of hope with the flame accelerated the excitement for the PyeongChang Olympics.The actor said, "I could finish running with cheers from the audience and my fans. Thank you so much for your love and support."With Jang Keun Suk's participation, his fan club 'CRI J' also joined the event and marked this event more meaningful.On the day, his fans from Seoul went to Chuncheon and put the placard of 'Jang Keun Suk's fan club supports for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics' on the bus that they rode.His fans also held message cards and actively supported Jang Keun Suk in severe coldness.Jang Keun Suk showed his respect and love towards his fans and the residents in Chuncheon by preparing hot coffee.Along with the actor's warm caring of the people, the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics could have a bright opening.Meanwhile, Jang Keun Suk has been consistently worked as an honorary ambassador for the winter games and participated in the events held overseas.He is planning to return on screen with SBS' new drama 'Switch: Change the World' by playing two roles, the one as a smart swindler and the one as a righteous prosecutor.His comeback has been more than two years, and his fans look forward to seeing him on screen soon.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)