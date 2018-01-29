SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Holiday' Suzy's Solo Debut after miss A's Disbandment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Holiday' Suzy's Solo Debut after miss A's Disbandment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.29 18:29 수정 2018.01.29 18:40 조회 재생수69
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Holiday Suzys Solo Debut after miss As Disbandment
Today, on January 29, Suzy releases her second mini album 'Faces of Love' with the title song 'Holiday (Feat. DPR LIVE)' and unveils herself as a solo artist.

Earlier today at 3PM KST, Suzy held a showcase of her new album 'Faces of Love' at YES 24 Live Hall located in Gwangjang-dong, Seoul.SuzySuzy said, "It has already been a year since my debut as a solo. I am very nervous and excited to release my second mini album. I hope everyone enjoys listening to it and gives a lot of support."

The release of her second mini album also indicates that it is her official solo debut after the disbandment of her group miss A.SuzySuzy mentioned, "miss A disbanded after 7 years of activities as a group. I am really sorry for our fans that we did not clearly mention about the disbandment. I hope everyone does well in her own fields."

She added, "Just like how I released a solo album last year, this album is also challenging for me, and I am very nervous. I became more firm to prepare this album."SuzySuzy continued, "Unlike the times when I worked as a group, I could try many styles of music and do the one that I like. So I feel like it is the opportunity for me to grow up."

Suzy has been in various fields such as singing and acting.

She added, "I might be too eager but I really want to do well in both areas."SuzySuzy released her first mini album 'Yes? No?' in January 2017 with mega-hit songs 'Pretending to be Happy' and 'Yes No Maybe', and it has been a year since her release of an album.

For her second mini album 'Faces of Love', the title song 'Holiday' reminds of vacation with laid back R&B style of music.SuzySince it is the first time for Suzy to experience brand-new musical challenges, the public is deeply interested in her comeback.
 

Check out her music video 'Holiday (Feat. DPR LIVE)' above.

(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'Suzy' YouTube)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호