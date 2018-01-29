[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Holiday' Suzy's Solo Debut after miss A's Disbandment



Today, on January 29, Suzy releases her second mini album 'Faces of Love' with the title song 'Holiday (Feat. DPR LIVE)' and unveils herself as a solo artist.Earlier today at 3PM KST, Suzy held a showcase of her new album 'Faces of Love' at YES 24 Live Hall located in Gwangjang-dong, Seoul.Suzy said, "It has already been a year since my debut as a solo. I am very nervous and excited to release my second mini album. I hope everyone enjoys listening to it and gives a lot of support."The release of her second mini album also indicates that it is her official solo debut after the disbandment of her group miss A.Suzy mentioned, "miss A disbanded after 7 years of activities as a group. I am really sorry for our fans that we did not clearly mention about the disbandment. I hope everyone does well in her own fields."She added, "Just like how I released a solo album last year, this album is also challenging for me, and I am very nervous. I became more firm to prepare this album."Suzy continued, "Unlike the times when I worked as a group, I could try many styles of music and do the one that I like. So I feel like it is the opportunity for me to grow up."Suzy has been in various fields such as singing and acting.She added, "I might be too eager but I really want to do well in both areas."Suzy released her first mini album 'Yes? No?' in January 2017 with mega-hit songs 'Pretending to be Happy' and 'Yes No Maybe', and it has been a year since her release of an album.For her second mini album 'Faces of Love', the title song 'Holiday' reminds of vacation with laid back R&B style of music.Since it is the first time for Suzy to experience brand-new musical challenges, the public is deeply interested in her comeback.(SBS Star)