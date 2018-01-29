SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Spends Unforgettable Time with His Fans
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Spends Unforgettable Time with His Fans

기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Spends Unforgettable Time with His Fans
Korean actor/singer Kim Jae Joong has spent unforgettable time with his fans at '2018 KIM JAE JOONG J-PARTY & MINI CONCERT'.

On January 27, Kim Jae Joong successfully held '2018 KIM JAE JOONG J-PARTY & MINI CONCERT' in Seoul, which was held for the first time in three years for his birthday on January 26.

During the concert, he has shown the best fan service of all time, and special stages for fans who have been supporting him for over 10 years.

Kim Jae Joong
For this particular show, a special interactive mobile application was used, which audience could choose the outfit for Kim Jae Joong.

He appeared with a 'boyfriend' style outfit that was voted the most by fans, and blew out candles on a cake to celebrate his birthday.

Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong sang different genres of songs from ballad to rock, and even revealed an unreleased song 'The Time of the Ocean (literal title)' and gave out a little information about his next album by saying, "'The Time of the Ocean' may be the only ballad in my next album. A lot of the songs that I'm preparing are totally different from the usual style of my music."

At the end of the show, Kim Jae Joong sent out a heart-warming message to his fans, "I would like to thank all of you who has supported me at concerts and fan meetings at all times. I am able to become a better version of myself because of you. I hope 2018 will treat you well, and please stay healthy for many days ahead. I'm not sure why, but the song 'I'll Protect You' has been feeling like my own story these days. The time seems to go by fast, but let's all have a good life!"

Kim Jae Joong
When the last song 'I'll Protect You' began playing, fans raised up a fan banner written, "Even the time goes back, I will love Kim Jae Joong again." and sang along the song together creating a beautiful harmony in the stadium.

Kim Jae Joong presently appears on a web entertainment program 'Photo People in Paris' on Naver TV every Monday and Tuesday.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'CJESJYJ' Facebook, 'c-jes' Official Website)

(SBS Star)   
