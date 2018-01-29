[SBS Star] VIDEO: OH MY GIRL's Lovely 'Secret Garden' Stage at Inkigayo!



Check out OH MY GIRL's mesmerizing stage at SBS 'Inkigayo'.



(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL performed the title track of its fifth mini album 'Secret Garden', released on January 9.Since it is the group's comeback in nine months, OH MY GIRL instantly grabbed the public's attention as soon as it released its fifth mini album and the title song.The song 'Secret Garden' not only garnered on real time chats in Korea but also gave OH MY GIRL the first place in SBS MTV 'The Show' on January 23.OH MY GIRL's victory at 'The Show' was the first time for the group to win the first place since its debut and showed the group's unstoppable popularity.On January 28's SBS 'Inkigayo' stage, OH MY GIRL was dressed up in red velvet dresses and mesmerized the audience with their calm and girlish charm on the stage.(SBS Star)