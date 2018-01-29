[SBS Star] EXO Mesmerizes Audience in Saitama, Japan!

K-pop boy group EXO has filled Saitama Super Arena with its bright silver light sticks.On January 27 and 28, EXO successfully held its 4th concert tour 'EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn - in JAPAN' at Saitama Super Arena.All tickets for the show on both days were sold out and EXO managed to draw audience totaling 60 thousand people over the two days.At the concert, EXO revealed its new songs 'Electric Kiss' and 'Cosmic Railway' from its upcoming first full album in Japan 'COUNTDOWN'.EXO performed to total of 33 different songs for about 3 hours, including its Japan-released songs 'Ka-CHING!' 'Run This', and hit songs 'Monster' 'Ko Ko Bop' and many more.On January 25, a supersized promotion 'EXO SHIBUYA JACK 2018' for EXO's first full album in Japan 'COUNTDOWN' had taken place in Shibuya, Japan, and LINE's special broadcast 'TOHO CINEMAS SHIBUYA' was broadcast live on the gigantic screens of Shibuya crossing, which is known to be one of the busiest crossings in the world, catching the eyes of locals and tourists.Not only that, EXO also made surprise visits to TOWER RECORDS - Shibuya, the biggest record store in Japan, and to a pop-up store at a large department store in Shibuya, making the surrounding area overcrowded with local fans proving the popularity of EXO in Japan.In the heart of Shibuya, a special shop by TOWER RECORDS has opened especially for EXO, where fans can purchase EXO's albums and limited goods, and view EXO's outfit from its music videos from January 25 until February 5.EXO's member CHANYEOL has also posted a photo and video of himself in front of EXO's promotion truck for 'COUNTDOWN' in Shibuya on his social media account.EXO will continue its 4th concert tour in Japan at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan on February 23 and 24.(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'real__pcy' Instagram, 'exo-jp' Official Website)(SBS Star)