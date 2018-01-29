SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] B1A4 Suffers Minor Injuries from a Car Accident
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] B1A4 Suffers Minor Injuries from a Car Accident

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.29 15:15 조회 재생수6
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
B1A4K-pop boy group B1A4 was involved in a car accident on its way to Gangwon-do for a scheduled event and failed to attend the event.

According to B1A4's management agency, WM Entertainment, the accident occurred around 7PM KST on January 27 near Gapyeong, Gyeonggi-do.

B1A4's car was hit by another car, which was making a lane change.

B1A4
B1A4 was on its way to 'ICON Concert' held in Inje, Gangwon-do, but it was unfortunately unable to attend the concert due to the car accident.

On January 28, WM Entertainment released an official statement in regard to B1A4's car accident stating, "Members of B1A4 have completed their medical examinations at a local hospital in Inje and were diagnosed with bruises and muscle pain, and they are taking some rest following the diagnosis. We will do our best in order to make members of B1A4 recover quickly. We would like to apologize to all B1A4 fans for causing concern and to the audience who were waiting for B1A4 at 'ICON Concert'."

B1A4
Here is the full text written by WM Entertainment:

Hello, this is WM Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to apologize for being late in delivering the news to fans who have been worried since the car accident occurred.

On January 27, B1A4 was involved in a car accident on its way to Inje to attend 'ICON Concert'.

We would like to sincerely apologize for delaying the release of an official statement.

The accident happened all of a sudden, and following up with B1A4 members was the most important thing to do, so we thought it was best to get precise check-up done at the hospital in prior to releasing the statement.

Currently, members of B1A4 have completed their medical examinations at a local hospital in Inje and were diagnosed with bruises and muscle pain.

They are taking some rest following the diagnosis.

We will do our best in order to make members of B1A4 recover quickly, and we will put safety of our artists before anything else in the future.

Once again, we would like to apologize to all B1A4 fans for causing concern and to the audience who were waiting for B1A4 at 'ICON Concert'.

B1A4
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'b1a4' Official Website, '_b1a4official' Twitter, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호