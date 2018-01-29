SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeong Sewoon's 'BABY IT'S U' at Inkigayo!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeong Sewoon's 'BABY IT'S U' at Inkigayo!

An emerging K-pop singer-songwriter Jeong Sewoon is back with catchy, rhythmic, acoustic song 'BABY IT'S U' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.

'BABY IT'S YOU' is the title track of his part 2 mini album 'AFTER', released on January 24.

The song starts with a calm, acoustic ballad but as it goes on, the song is connected to a rhythmic, catchy beat.

The fresh, vivid, and colorful taste of music also fits Jeong Sewoon's denim costumes on stage.

In addition to vivid colors of music and costumes, Jeong Sewoon's perfect performance catches attention from the audience. With this catchy and trendy song, Jeong's powerful singing while dancing highlights his ability as an artist.

The title song 'BABY IT'S U' is especially special to Jeong Sewoon since it was produced by an uprising rapper Kiggen, who have worked with him in the past for part 1 of his mini album.
 

Check out Jeong Sewoon's comeback stage at SBS Inkigayo on January 28.

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
