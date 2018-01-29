[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAVICHI's Back with 'Days without you' at Inkigayo



Check out DAVICHI's new stage at SBS Inkigayo on January 28!



Korea's No.1 female duo DAVICHI had a comeback with its new song 'Days without you'.'Days without you' is the title song of DAVICHI's third regular album '&10', released on January 25.The album is consisted of 9 new songs and has 10 special remakes of renowned Korean ballads.Interestingly, DAVICHI's debut song 'I Love You Even Though I Hate You' is also recovered in new style.Even before the album was released, DAVICHI's comeback grabbed the public's attention since Kang Daniel, the emerging celebrity from K-pop boy group Wanna One, actively supported DAVICHI by playing the main character of the song's music video.The lyrics of 'Days without you' is written by prestigious composer Sim Hyun-bo, and they emphasize empty, regretful, and reflective state of mind of lovers after their breakup.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)