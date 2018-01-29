[SBS Star] Sooyoung to Hold Her First Solo Fan Meeting

Korean singer/actress Sooyoung will be having her first-ever solo fan meeting event.On January 29, Sooyoung's management agency Echo Global Group announced that Sooyoung will hold her 'Sooyoung Gallery' fan meeting on her birthday, February 10.It is Sooyoung's first fan meeting to hold alone, not with fellow members of Girls' Generation.Shortly after the opening of ticket sales, tickets for the fan meeting went completely sold-out in 20 seconds.According to the agency, Sooyoung gave her ideas for various fan meeting segments in order to make special memories with her fans.After her departure from SM Entertainment, Sooyoung signed her exclusive contract with Echo Global Group to focus more on her acting career.Her first fan meeting 'Sooyoung Gallery' is scheduled to take place at Seongsu Art Hall, Seoul on February 10 at 5PM KST.(Credit= 'Echo Global Group' Official Website)(SBS Star)