[SBS Star] 'Running Man': A Wise Experience of Imprisonment with Unexpected Twists and Reversals!

SBS Sunday variety show 'Running Man' featured an episode of experiencing imprisonment.On January 28, 'Running Man' started with the opening of the race named 'Along with the Gods-the Two Worlds'.For the first mission, all members had to have meals under budget 20,000 won (20 dollars) to gain a special chance that can be used in any circumstances.Each member of the show―Yu Jae Seok, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Lee Kwang-soo, Jeon So-min, Song Ji Hyo, Yang Se Chan, and Haha took turns but eventually failed to win the race with So-min's failure. The penalty was given to Jong-kook.The second mission to get a special chance was called the answer of Pinocchio. For this game, the members had to answer the questions from producer with lies.As Ji Hyo voted Jong-kook for the most uncomfortable member and Jong-kook voted Ji Hyo for the most beautiful celebrity, the members were suspicious of Ji Hyo and Jong-kook's relationship.The members could not successfully complete the second mission and lost their opportunity to gain a special chance.After these two missions, the members arrived at prison and the main mission of the show began. The race, which is called 'Along with the Gods-the Two Worlds', put members in prison and required them to leave the place as soon as possible.For the imprisonment, each member was charged of a crime. Jae Seok was charged with a crime of demoralization, Haha with a crime of contempt, Suk-jin with a crime of robbery, Jong-kook with a crime of verbal violence and violence in general, So-min with a crime of rebellion, Se Chan with a crime of contempt, Ji Hyo with a crime of abet, and Kwang-soo with a crime of negligence.The length of stay in prison was randomly selected. Each member had to pick a card and spend time written back of the card.Jong-kook, in particular, had to spend 24 hours in prison since the card was written as 12 times 2.When the members were imprisoned, the real mission was open.In order to minimize their length of stay in prison, the members had time to have confessions.Kwang-soo, for instance, told So-min, "In the past, when So-min just moved to another place and could not put window shades, I went to her place with drill. Ceiling was eventually broken."So-min responded to Kwang-soo with laughter, "It's not even my own house. And when he was working to put the shades on, he said he was so hot and wore a sleeveless shirt. He also did not bring charger for the drill."All the members were imprisoned in a room and the head of the room could have absolute power. For the first tryout of the head of the room, Suk-jin and Ji Hyo were the candidates and had time to show their charms.Suk-jin danced 'Growl' by popular K-pop boy band EXO, and Ji Hyo danced the recent mega-hit song 'Gashina' by SUNMI, and they ended with the score tied.The process of choosing the head of the room was eventually done by having votes.Besides choosing the head of the room, making tofu by milestone or receiving tofu from the other lessened half of their time in prison. Moreover, the winner of the mission could change his or her time with the other's.Se Chan left the prison within the shortest time. Following Se Chan, Jong-kook gained a special chance to change his required time in prison, exchanged his time with So-min's, and escaped from the prison.So-min, in turn, had to stay for 10 hours and 50 minutes.But luckily, So-min, believed to be the last person to leave prison, received tofu from Jong-kook and achieved a special chance.Meanwhile, Suk-jin found tofu hidden by Se Chan, and Ji Hyo got a special change to exchange her time in prison with someone else. At this point, Ji Hyo had 7 hours left.Kwang-soo was chosen to exchange his time in prison with Ji Hyo's, and was the last one to leave prison. Although he asked for tofu from the members, none of them accepted his request.For his loss, he had penalties. Although Jae Seok and So-min gave him tofu and helped him lessen his time in prison, Kwang-soo still had much time left.The episode ended with Kwang-soo getting water bomb.This episode was aired on January 28.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)