[SBS Star] Jay Park Meets Beyonce and JAY-Z Couple in New York City!



Meanwhile, Jay Park held his solo concert '2018 JAY PARK CONCERT - ALL OF ME' in Seoul on January 20 to 21, for the first time in five years with both days being different in concept.



Meanwhile, Jay Park held his solo concert '2018 JAY PARK CONCERT - ALL OF ME' in Seoul on January 20 to 21, for the first time in five years with both days being different in concept.



Upon finishing the concert, he expressed gratitude to all people who worked hard for his concert on his social media account, including the band, orchestra, dancers, lighting team, sound team, the head director, production staff, stylists, and special guests.



(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram)



(SBS Star)

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park updated photos on his social media account with widely-known American celebrities.On January 28, Jay Park shared photos of him with Beyonce and JAY-Z couple, a.k.a. Bee-Z―referring Beyonce as "The Queen" and JAY-Z as "The most swagged out man I've ever seen in my life."Alongside photos with Beyonce and JAY-Z, he posted numerous other photos of him posing with renowned celebrities, such as Big Sean.These photos were taken at Roc Nation's 2018 pre-GRAMMYs Brunch, that was held at the One World Observatory at the top of the One World Trade Center in New York City.In July 2017, Jay Park signed with Roc Nation, which was founded by JAY-Z in 2008 and manages artists including Rihanna, DJ Khaled and J.Cole.Jay Park was the first Asian-American to sign with Roc Nation.