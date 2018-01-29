SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Shows Tears at His Last Concert in Hong Kong
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Shows Tears at His Last Concert in Hong Kong

작성 2018.01.29
Jung Yong HwaKorean singer/actor Jung Yong Hwa showed tears at his solo concert in Hong Kong.

On January 27, Jung Yong Hwa held his last solo concert '2018 JUNG YONG HWA LIVE [ROOM 622] IN HONG KONG' at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, and said final goodbye to his fans before enlisting in the military in March.

This was the first concert since he has announced sudden military enlistment after his graduate school admission controversy.

Jung Yong Hwa
According to Taiwan ETtoday, Jung Yong Hwa started off his concert saying, "Hello, everyone. This is Jung Yong Hwa. It's been a long time. I'm very glad to meet you guys here in Hong Kong. Today, I'm going to show you all the energy that I have." in Chinese, then comforted his fans by saying, "I'm fine, please don't worry. I'll always be your energy who gives out positive vibes."

When he spotted some fans crying at the concert, he said, "Don't cry. I want to see you guys smile."

Jung Yong Hwa
During the concert, he brought up the news about him enlisting in the military, then he asked his fans, "I'm so sorry to bring you this kind of news. I will wait to the day when we will meet again in two years. Will you guys wait for me?".

After saying these words, he couldn't help himself from crying and showed his tears at last.
Jung Yong Hwa

With the end of '2018 JUNG YONG HWA LIVE [ROOM 622] IN HONG KONG' on January 27, Jung Yong Hwa is planning to serve the mandatory duty in the military from March 5.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'fncent' Official Website, 'jyheffect0622' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
