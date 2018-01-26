SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seonye Thanks Members of Wonder Girls For Supporting Her Marriage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Seonye Thanks Members of Wonder Girls For Supporting Her Marriage

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.26 17:59 조회 재생수10
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seonye Thanks Members of Wonder Girls For Supporting Her Marriage
A former member of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls' member Seonye expressed gratitude and her love towards the members of Wonder Girls.

On January 28, the episode of JTBC 'Stranger' will show Seonye and actress Seo Min-jung hanging out in Toronto together.

Seonye and Seo Min-jung
On the last episode, Seo Min-jung's family visited Seonye's house in Canada and spent a memorable time.

During the latest shooting of the program, Seonye and Seo Min-jung went around Toronto, freed from parenting and housework.

Seonye and Seo Min-jung
On that day, Seonye told Seo Min-jung her true feelings about members of Wonder Girls.

Seo Min-jung cautiously asked if Seonye hesitated over her marriage as she was still an active member of Wonder Girls, and Seonye answered, "I was able to have deep conversations about my future with the members of Wonder Girls."

Then she expressed how thankful she is to the members of Wonder Girls for supporting and understanding her decision when she struggled with making one.

She added, "I will always support them no matter what happens."

In addition to that, she had a phone conversation with Ye-eun, also a former member of Wonder Girls who has returned with a new stage name HA:TFELT, proving their ongoing strongly-bonded friendship.

Seonye and Ye-eun
You can watch this episode of JTBC 'Stranger' on January 28 at 8:50 PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC 'Stranger', 'seonye.m' Instagram, 'hatfelt' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호