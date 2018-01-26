[SBS Star] Seonye Thanks Members of Wonder Girls For Supporting Her Marriage

A former member of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls' member Seonye expressed gratitude and her love towards the members of Wonder Girls.On January 28, the episode of JTBC 'Stranger' will show Seonye and actress Seo Min-jung hanging out in Toronto together.On the last episode, Seo Min-jung's family visited Seonye's house in Canada and spent a memorable time.During the latest shooting of the program, Seonye and Seo Min-jung went around Toronto, freed from parenting and housework.On that day, Seonye told Seo Min-jung her true feelings about members of Wonder Girls.Seo Min-jung cautiously asked if Seonye hesitated over her marriage as she was still an active member of Wonder Girls, and Seonye answered, "I was able to have deep conversations about my future with the members of Wonder Girls."Then she expressed how thankful she is to the members of Wonder Girls for supporting and understanding her decision when she struggled with making one.She added, "I will always support them no matter what happens."In addition to that, she had a phone conversation with Ye-eun, also a former member of Wonder Girls who has returned with a new stage name HA:TFELT, proving their ongoing strongly-bonded friendship.You can watch this episode of JTBC 'Stranger' on January 28 at 8:50 PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC 'Stranger', 'seonye.m' Instagram, 'hatfelt' Instagram)(SBS Star)