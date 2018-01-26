[SBS Star] Steve Aoki Reveals Another Collaboration with BTS

Steve Aoki, the music producer/DJ who worked with BTS' remix version of 'MIC Drop', says he has worked on some more music with BTS.During his recent interview with UK's Trending Live, Steve Aoki was asked about how he ended up working with BTS.The DJ said, "It's always about just hanging out and talking about music seeing if there's a connection."He continued, "I met them in LA a while back, and I went to Korea, met up with the production team, came back to my studio in LA and Vegas, worked on the MIC Drop remix. That was the start!".After sharing about his collaboration experience with BTS, he revealed that new song is on its way for this year.He said, "Now we got some new music coming out for 2018. That's exciting as well. We got this remix to put out there, but now we have some more original music as well."BTS and Steve Aoki's collaboration track 'MIC Drop' remix has been a huge hit worldwide, spending 8 weeks on Billboard's main chart 'Hot 100'.Stay tuned for more updates!(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'BTS_twt' 'TrendingLive' Twitter)(SBS Star)