[SBS Star] Steve Aoki Reveals Another Collaboration with BTS
[SBS Star] Steve Aoki Reveals Another Collaboration with BTS

작성 2018.01.26 17:34 수정 2018.01.26 17:37
BTSSteve Aoki, the music producer/DJ who worked with BTS' remix version of 'MIC Drop', says he has worked on some more music with BTS.
Steve AokiDuring his recent interview with UK's Trending Live, Steve Aoki was asked about how he ended up working with BTS.
Steve Aoki, BTSThe DJ said, "It's always about just hanging out and talking about music seeing if there's a connection."

He continued, "I met them in LA a while back, and I went to Korea, met up with the production team, came back to my studio in LA and Vegas, worked on the MIC Drop remix. That was the start!".
Steve AokiSteve AokiAfter sharing about his collaboration experience with BTS, he revealed that new song is on its way for this year.

He said, "Now we got some new music coming out for 2018. That's exciting as well. We got this remix to put out there, but now we have some more original music as well."
Steve Aoki, BTSBTS and Steve Aoki's collaboration track 'MIC Drop' remix has been a huge hit worldwide, spending 8 weeks on Billboard's main chart 'Hot 100'.

(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'BTS_twt' 'TrendingLive' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
