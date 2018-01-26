[SBS Star] LeeTeuk's Questionable and Unclear Message on His SNS

LeeTeuk, the leader of the renowned K-pop boy group Super Junior, confessed how he feels on his personal social media account.In the early morning of January 25, LeeTeuk posted, "I have no idea how the day has been. After I lie down on the washed blanket, then I realize, oh, it's the end of a day."He added, "My voice is gone, I have a headache, and my legs hurt so much. I feel like I am lying on a cloud."LeeTeuk continued, "Squirrels endlessly repeat a routine but sometimes I think of what I am really running for."He confessed, "I have the answer to my question and reached a conclusion, but I do not know well. I think it's just right to run without knowing the goal."His fans who read LeeTeuk's post responded by saying, "Oppa I'm crying. Just tell us you are OK, please." "Stay strong oppa. Keep fighting and we love you." and "Don't feel like that."Meanwhile, LeeTeuk is currently leading the international television music game show 'I Can See Your Voice' on Mnet and tvN as a MC.He also read out SHINee TAEMIN's acceptance speech of the award at 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards' on January 25, since TAEMIN could not make it to the ceremony.(Credit= SBS funE, 'xxteukxx' official Instagram, 'SMTOWN' Official Website)(SBS Star)