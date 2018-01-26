SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Tremendous Popularity Knocks the Server Down
2018.01.26
K-pop boy group's Wanna One's member Kang Daniel has proven his continuing popularity once again by knocking the server down of a website for a fashion brand.

Recently, Kang Daniel was chosen as the new model for a fashion brand.

Kang Daniel
On January 24, the fashion brand held a pre-order event of three items from so-called 'Kang Daniel's PICK-edition' on its website, and it said its server went completely down as soon as the event had begun.

A representative of the brand said, "The online shopping mall was originally scheduled to open on February 1. However, we decided to hold a pre-order event of three items of a pink bomber jacket, backpack, and zip-up hoodie that were most requested both online and off-line shops."

Kang Daniel
The representative continued, "Even though we had enlarged our server to its maximum capacity, we weren't able to handle 300 thousand fans simultaneously trying to connect to the server. All items were immediately sold out right after we had recovered the server, and we found out that 17 million fans from all around the world had visited our website on the day of the event. We would like to apologize for all the inconvenience we have caused due to the event not being fully prepared."

This incident has proven the powerful effect of Kang Daniel in the advertisement industry once again.

Kang Daniel
Just a while ago, Kang Daniel was known to have successfully finished shooting for DAVICHI's newest music video 'Days without you'.

The music video has been released on January 25, in which Kang Daniel expresses his deep emotions through his excellent acting skills.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'lap_korea' Instagram)

(SBS Star)        
