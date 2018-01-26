SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] A Real Romance Between Kwang-soo and So-min in 'Running Man'?
[SBS Star] A Real Romance Between Kwang-soo and So-min in 'Running Man'?

작성 2018.01.26
SBS' Sunday variety show 'Running Man' features an episode in which two members of the show, Kwang-soo and So-min, had lovely moments in prison.

For the upcoming episode, the members of 'Running Man'―Yoo Jae Suk, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Lee Kwang-soo, Jeon So-min, Song Ji Hyo, Yang Se Chan, and Haha were imprisoned and had to join the race to escape from the prison.Running ManFor this race, tofu was the secret item but So-min's tofu was robbed.

During the race, So-min found tofu, and an astonishing secret was behind it.

But her tofu was robbed after she went through an intense fight.Running ManSo-min soon doubted Kwang-soo, the icon of the betrayal, but Kwang-soo uproariously resisted So-min's accusation and insisted his innocence.

As everyone asserted that he or she was guiltless, So-min got overly upset and screamed, "Anyone who took my tofu will have a miserable life!".

Kwang-soo, as if he was the one, immediately responded to So-min by saying, "Isn't that too much? Then he can get married to you."Running ManHaha looked at the two fighting and added, "What are you two guys? Is it a love line or something?" with doubts.
Running ManThe episode will be aired on January 28.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
