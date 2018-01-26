[SBS Star] A Real Romance Between Kwang-soo and So-min in 'Running Man'?

SBS' Sunday variety show 'Running Man' features an episode in which two members of the show, Kwang-soo and So-min, had lovely moments in prison.For the upcoming episode, the members of 'Running Man'―Yoo Jae Suk, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Lee Kwang-soo, Jeon So-min, Song Ji Hyo, Yang Se Chan, and Haha were imprisoned and had to join the race to escape from the prison.For this race, tofu was the secret item but So-min's tofu was robbed.During the race, So-min found tofu, and an astonishing secret was behind it.But her tofu was robbed after she went through an intense fight.So-min soon doubted Kwang-soo, the icon of the betrayal, but Kwang-soo uproariously resisted So-min's accusation and insisted his innocence.As everyone asserted that he or she was guiltless, So-min got overly upset and screamed, "Anyone who took my tofu will have a miserable life!".Kwang-soo, as if he was the one, immediately responded to So-min by saying, "Isn't that too much? Then he can get married to you."Haha looked at the two fighting and added, "What are you two guys? Is it a love line or something?" with doubts.The episode will be aired on January 28.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)