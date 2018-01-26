[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Confirmed to be Unsuitable to Serve in the Military

Korean actor Kim Woo Bin has been evaluated and confirmed to be unsuitable to serve the mandatory duty in the military by the Military Manpower Administration (MMA).On January 26, Kim Woo Bin's management agency sidusHQ explained, "Kim Woo Bin has received the notice for enlistment from the MMA, not long after he was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer and finished going through his chemotherapy. Later, he re-did the physical examination for the military. Then, he received grade-6 that he was confirmed to be unsuitable to serve the duty in the army."sidusHQ also updated the news regarding Kim Woo Bin's health, "Kim Woo Bin is trying his best in order to recover his health. He is done with his treatment now, and currently attends regular check-up sessions. Please keep supporting him so that he can come back on screen fully recovered."In May 2017, the actor was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer, and stopped his acting career for his treatment.Following is the full text written by the agency.Hello, this is sidusHQ.We would like to make an official statement about reports in the media today.Last May, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer.Soon after he finished going through his chemotherapy, he received the notice for enlistment from the MMA.Later, he re-did the physical examination for the military.Then, he received grade-6 that he was confirmed to be unsuitable to serve the duty in the army.At the moment, Kim Woo Bin is trying his best in order to recover his health.He is done with his treatment now, and currently attends regular check-up sessions.Please keep supporting him so that he can come back on screen fully recovered.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'actorkimwoobin' Instagram, 'sidusHQ' Official Website)(SBS Star)