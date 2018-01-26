[SBS Star] CUBE Entertainment Confronts Cyberbullying of Its Artists

One of the most renowned agencies in Korea, CUBE Entertainment, announced that it will strongly confront cyberbullying, malicious comments, and rumors of its artists.On January 25, CUBE Entertainment announced, "Recently, erroneous rumors of our artists have been spread out. None of them is true, but the spread of this inaccurate information is unstoppable."The agency added, "Therefore, we decided to collect all fraudulent information and degrading comments of our artists. We will protect our artists, and if we have to take legal steps to face the cyberbullying, we will do so."CUBE Entertainment is the agency for female solo artist HyunA, the member of ballad group 2AM JO KWON, boy group BTOB, and Lai Kuan Lin from boy group Wanna One.The official statement of CUBE Entertainment is as follows:Hello, this is CUBE Entertainment.First of all, thank you to our fans who love our artists.Recently, the rumors of our artists have been increasingly spread out.The action of spreading completely false, erroneous, incorrect, and misleading rumors is an action of crime.Because of this incident, our artists, the family and friends of them, and even our fans are hurt and mentally suffering.Therefore, we decided to confront this cyberbullying.Please stop spreading misleading rumors, writing sexual and degrading comments of our artists, and violating the portrait rights. That is definitely an insult.If these kinds of actions still take place, we will absolutely take legal procedures.Also, we will continuously monitor all the comments and videos.If you have found out any incorrect or misleading comments, video, photos, and rumors, please collect the information and send it to us.Thank you so much for your love and support, and we hope you constantly encourage and support our artists.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)