SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CUBE Entertainment Confronts Cyberbullying of Its Artists
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] CUBE Entertainment Confronts Cyberbullying of Its Artists

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.26 14:33 조회 재생수41
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CUBE Entertainment Confronts Cyberbullying of Its Artists
One of the most renowned agencies in Korea, CUBE Entertainment, announced that it will strongly confront cyberbullying, malicious comments, and rumors of its artists.

On January 25, CUBE Entertainment announced, "Recently, erroneous rumors of our artists have been spread out. None of them is true, but the spread of this inaccurate information is unstoppable."

The agency added, "Therefore, we decided to collect all fraudulent information and degrading comments of our artists. We will protect our artists, and if we have to take legal steps to face the cyberbullying, we will do so."CUBE EntertainmentCUBE Entertainment is the agency for female solo artist HyunA, the member of ballad group 2AM JO KWON, boy group BTOB, and Lai Kuan Lin from boy group Wanna One.CUBE EntertainmentThe official statement of CUBE Entertainment is as follows:

Hello, this is CUBE Entertainment.

First of all, thank you to our fans who love our artists.

Recently, the rumors of our artists have been increasingly spread out.

The action of spreading completely false, erroneous, incorrect, and misleading rumors is an action of crime.

Because of this incident, our artists, the family and friends of them, and even our fans are hurt and mentally suffering.

Therefore, we decided to confront this cyberbullying.

Please stop spreading misleading rumors, writing sexual and degrading comments of our artists, and violating the portrait rights. That is definitely an insult.

If these kinds of actions still take place, we will absolutely take legal procedures.  

Also, we will continuously monitor all the comments and videos.

If you have found out any incorrect or misleading comments, video, photos, and rumors, please collect the information and send it to us.

Thank you so much for your love and support, and we hope you constantly encourage and support our artists.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호