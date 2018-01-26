SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] iKON's Successful 'Return', Sweeping Music Charts Worldwide
작성 2018.01.26 14:05 조회 재생수13
K-pop boy group iKON is finally back with 'Return'.

On January 25 at 6 PM KST, iKON dropped its second full album 'Return', making its first comeback in 8 months.
iKONSoon after the album release, its title track 'LOVE SCENARIO' topped major domestic real time music charts including Melon, Genie and Bugs.
iKONiKON's new album also marked first place on iTunes album charts of 17 different countries―Armenia, Brunei, Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Estonia, Greece, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.
iKONThe group's leader B.I not only co-composed the title track, but also co-wrote the lyrics with BOBBY and Motmal.

Check out the music video for iKON's comeback title track 'LOVE SCENARIO' below.
 

(Credit= 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook, 'iKON' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
