[SBS Star] T.O.P's First Day as Public Service Worker

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's T.O.P(Choi Seung-hyun) officially resumes his alternative military service, starting today.On January 26, T.O.P was spotted at Yongsan-gu Office, Seoul with his face completely covered with a mask.Last July, T.O.P was found guilty of smoking illicit drug multiple times and was given a suspended sentence to 10-month jail term with a 2-year of probation.As T.O.P was serving as a conscripted policeman before the indictment, he was pulled from duty and reassigned as a public service worker.He has served 117 days in total of his mandatory duty, and has 520 days ahead until his discharge.If he completes his alternative military service without any changes, he is expected to be discharged in June 2019.(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)