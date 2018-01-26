SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAEMIN Sends a Message to JONGHYUN at 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards'
[SBS Star] TAEMIN Sends a Message to JONGHYUN at 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards'

작성 2018.01.26 13:34
K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN has sent a sincere message to JONGHYUN through his award acceptance speech.

On January 25, Super Junior's LeeTeuk read out TAEMIN's acceptance speech instead of TAEMIN, at 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards' that took place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

TAEMIN had been awarded the Popularity Award, but his labelmate LeeTeuk received the award on behalf of TAEMIN as he was unable to make it to the ceremony.

LeeTeuk said he had sent a message to TAEMIN asking what he wanted to say upon winning the Popularity Award, and TAEMIN had sent back a long reply.

TAEMIN
He read out the following message from TAEMIN:

"Hi, this is TAEMIN. I'm so grateful to receive the Popularity Award at the Seoul Music Awards. I'm doing well. Lately, I have been taking some rest, traveling around, and getting to experience new things that I had not been able to before. I have made lots of memories by working hard up until now without any rest, and it feels good to take time to look back on those memories."

TAEMIN
He continued, "I would like to thank my fans for their love, and I will be back soon. Happy new year everyone, and I hope you all stay warm in this cold weather. Lastly, I want to apologize and thank JONGHYUN, who is watching us from heaven. And thank you, ONEW, KEY, MINHO, and Jin. Thank you, God."

TAEMIN
Jin referred by TAEMIN remains unknown, but it is said that it may be the name of SHINee's manager.

LeeTeuk added, "Please keep supporting SHINee. They will rise up to the top again in 2018."

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS drama 'the 27th Seoul Music Awards', 'shinee' Instagram, 'SHINee' Official Website)

(SBS Star)      
