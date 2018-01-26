SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS, IU, and Yoon Jong Shin Win 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS, IU, and Yoon Jong Shin Win 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.26 11:40 조회 재생수183
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS, IU, and Yoon Jong Shin Win The 27th Seoul Music Awards!
K-pop boy group with fans all over the world, BTS, won 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards'.

On January 25, 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards' was held in Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul.

BTS not only won the Main Prize of the awards but also took the Grand Prize of the Year with finale.BTSBTS showed its love and appreciation towards the fans' dedication by calling their fan club, "ARMY!".

BTS also added, "Because we love music, because we wanted to express ourselves, it all began by longing for an artist. That made us to stand here today."BTSBTS continued, "We will work harder as a team. Please take care of your health, and we hope everyone becomes happy this year."

Bang Si-Hyuk, the producer of BTS at BigHit Entertainment, also won the prize of the Producer of the Year.IUThe winner for the Album of the Year was the renowned K-pop female artist IU.IUIU said, "I sincerely thank the team of IU and our fans. I came here during shooting the drama, and I am really thankful to my drama team too. Hope everyone cheers up!".Yoon Jong ShinThe winner for the Digital Record award was the famous male artist Yoon Jong Shin with his recent mega-hit song 'Like It'.

Yoon Jong Shin added, "I debuted even before the word 'digital record' came out. I was not really familiar with digital records, but now I stand here getting the prize for the Digital Record after 27 years since my debut."Yoon Jong ShinHe laughed and continued, "If someone asks me do I 'Like It', I can answer I 'Like It'. I really appreciate it."

(Credit= KBS Drama 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards', Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호