[SBS Star] BTS, IU, and Yoon Jong Shin Win 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards'!

K-pop boy group with fans all over the world, BTS, won 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards'.On January 25, 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards' was held in Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul.BTS not only won the Main Prize of the awards but also took the Grand Prize of the Year with finale.BTS showed its love and appreciation towards the fans' dedication by calling their fan club, "ARMY!".BTS also added, "Because we love music, because we wanted to express ourselves, it all began by longing for an artist. That made us to stand here today."BTS continued, "We will work harder as a team. Please take care of your health, and we hope everyone becomes happy this year."Bang Si-Hyuk, the producer of BTS at BigHit Entertainment, also won the prize of the Producer of the Year.The winner for the Album of the Year was the renowned K-pop female artist IU.IU said, "I sincerely thank the team of IU and our fans. I came here during shooting the drama, and I am really thankful to my drama team too. Hope everyone cheers up!".The winner for the Digital Record award was the famous male artist Yoon Jong Shin with his recent mega-hit song 'Like It'.Yoon Jong Shin added, "I debuted even before the word 'digital record' came out. I was not really familiar with digital records, but now I stand here getting the prize for the Digital Record after 27 years since my debut."He laughed and continued, "If someone asks me do I 'Like It', I can answer I 'Like It'. I really appreciate it."(Credit= KBS Drama 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards', Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)