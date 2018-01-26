[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa to Enter the Army on March 5

Korean singer/actor Jung Yong Hwa's management agency FNC Entertainment officially announced that Jung Yong Hwa will enter the army on March 5.On January 26, FNC Entertainment released an official statement regarding Jung Yong Hwa's military enlistment, "With the end of '2018 JUNG YONG HWA LIVE in Hong Kong' on January 27, his plans for another concerts and tours will be canceled."The agency added, "We are really sorry for his fans who have spent their precious time to Jung Yong Hwa and his activities. We will try our best to minimize the outcomes of this abrupt cancellation of concerts. Please cheer for Jung Yong Hwa who will fulfill the mandatory military service for the country and look forward to coming back as a mature person."Here's the official announcement from his agency.Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.Jung Yong Hwa was called for joining the mandatory military service for the country, and he will enter the army on March 5.Because of that, we will cancel all the assigned schedules held overseas.We are really sorry to abruptly change the plans, and we would appreciate the understanding of this situation from his fans.We will try our best to minimize the damages from this sudden cancellation of the schedules.In addition to this announcement of Jung Yong Hwa's entrance to the military, we would also like to inform that he cannot join the tours of CNBLUE from now on until he completes his military service.Please cheer for Jung Yong Hwa who will fulfill the mandatory military service for the country and look forward to coming back as a mature person.(Credit= SBS funE, 'FNC ENTERTAINMENT' Official Website)(SBS Star)