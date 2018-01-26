SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa to Enter the Army on March 5
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa to Enter the Army on March 5

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.26 09:56 조회 재생수359
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa to Enter the Army on March 5
Korean singer/actor Jung Yong Hwa's management agency FNC Entertainment officially announced that Jung Yong Hwa will enter the army on March 5.

On January 26, FNC Entertainment released an official statement regarding Jung Yong Hwa's military enlistment, "With the end of '2018 JUNG YONG HWA LIVE in Hong Kong' on January 27, his plans for another concerts and tours will be canceled."JUNG YONG HWAThe agency added, "We are really sorry for his fans who have spent their precious time to Jung Yong Hwa and his activities. We will try our best to minimize the outcomes of this abrupt cancellation of concerts. Please cheer for Jung Yong Hwa who will fulfill the mandatory military service for the country and look forward to coming back as a mature person."JUNG YONG HWAHere's the official announcement from his agency.

Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.

Jung Yong Hwa was called for joining the mandatory military service for the country, and he will enter the army on March 5.

Because of that, we will cancel all the assigned schedules held overseas.

We are really sorry to abruptly change the plans, and we would appreciate the understanding of this situation from his fans.

We will try our best to minimize the damages from this sudden cancellation of the schedules.

In addition to this announcement of Jung Yong Hwa's entrance to the military, we would also like to inform that he cannot join the tours of CNBLUE from now on until he completes his military service.

Please cheer for Jung Yong Hwa who will fulfill the mandatory military service for the country and look forward to coming back as a mature person.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'FNC ENTERTAINMENT' Official Website)  

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호