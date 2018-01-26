[SBS Star] TAEYANG and Min Hyorin's Wedding Invitation Has Been Revealed!

A celebrity couple, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin's wedding invitation has been revealed ahead of their wedding in February.On January 25, Song Baek Kyoung, who belongs to the same management agency as TAEYANG, has posted a photo of their wedding invitation on his personal social media account.Song Baek Kyoung wrote, "The boy who I first met at a basement practice room when he was only in the 5th grade in elementary school had all grown up to be a member of BIGBANG, and amazed the world... He is now getting married. I am so proud of him. When I arrived at the office today, this beautiful wedding invitation had been arrived. I will certainly be there to celebrate your marriage, Young-bae (TAEYANG's real name)! Congratulations, Young-bae!".In the photo, there is a wedding invitation beautifully decorated with flowers.The couple first met during the shooting of TAEYANG's music video in 2014, and began their relationship soon after.They have been together for about 4 years, and their private wedding ceremony will take place on February 3.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'supafunkboy' 'hyorin_min' '__youngbae__' Instagram)(SBS Star)