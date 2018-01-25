SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Who's Got the Best Charm from 'Master in the House'?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Who's Got the Best Charm from 'Master in the House'?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.25 18:50 조회 재생수151
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Whos Got the Best Charm from Master in the House?
SBS' new variety show 'Master in the House' featured an episode in which the second master baseball player Lee Dae-ho from LOTTE Giants prepared meals for the four members of the show―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae.

On this day, the four members had to follow the assigned daily schedule by the program such as climbing the mountain, going to gym, and working out together.Master in the HouseFrom relentless intense schedule, the members were extremely exhausted and starved.

Lee Dae-ho, as a result, took the members to his house and promised to treat them with dishes full of meat. When they entered the house, the members could not slowly look around the house.
Master in the HouseAll they thought was the meal.

Finally, when the meal was ready, the members could not hide their gratitude.Master in the HouseBut as their master started talking, they were shocked and could not do anything.

Even after dinner, the members were not fully satisfied and suggested competition for a piece of meat.Master in the HouseThey let the wife of their master to choose the one with the best charm, and the members seriously took this game and began their own competition to appeal their best charm.

The episode with this intense competition will be aired on January 28.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호