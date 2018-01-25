[SBS Star] Who's Got the Best Charm from 'Master in the House'?

SBS' new variety show 'Master in the House' featured an episode in which the second master baseball player Lee Dae-ho from LOTTE Giants prepared meals for the four members of the show―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae.On this day, the four members had to follow the assigned daily schedule by the program such as climbing the mountain, going to gym, and working out together.From relentless intense schedule, the members were extremely exhausted and starved.Lee Dae-ho, as a result, took the members to his house and promised to treat them with dishes full of meat. When they entered the house, the members could not slowly look around the house.All they thought was the meal.Finally, when the meal was ready, the members could not hide their gratitude.But as their master started talking, they were shocked and could not do anything.Even after dinner, the members were not fully satisfied and suggested competition for a piece of meat.They let the wife of their master to choose the one with the best charm, and the members seriously took this game and began their own competition to appeal their best charm.The episode with this intense competition will be aired on January 28.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)