[SBS Star] DAVICHI Says "We Wanted a Pure Boy Like Kang Daniel"

A renowned female duo DAVICHI talked about behind stories of their new music video.On January 25, DAVICHI was the guest for SBS radio 'Cultwo Show' to promote their third regular album '&10'.Since Kang Daniel, the most popular K-pop celebrity in recent days―is part of the video, DAVICHI's music video is getting more attention from the public.DAVICHI's Kang Min-kyung explained about how Kang Daniel was in the video.She said, "I knew that Kang Daniel fits the role right away. We wanted a pure and innocent boy in snow, and Kang Daniel is the one."Lee Hae-ri, the other member of the duo, also agreed to Kang Min-Kyung.Lee Hae-ri added, "We went to see the filming too. We wanted to buy him some beef but it was too late to get meals, so we just gave him a coupon so that he can contact us anytime."Kang Daniel did an excellent acting in the music video of DAVICHI's new song, 'Days without you'.He walked around the mountains covered with heavy snow, and the background of the video further elaborated Kang Daniel's regretful, lonely feelings after the breakup and made the video like a well-made film.(Credit= SBS funE, 'officialDavichi' Twitter)(SBS Star)