[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXP EDITION Performs 'STRESS' at 'The Show'!

Non-Korean K-pop boy band EXP EDITION lands Korea with 'STRESS'!'STRESS' is the title track of the group's mini album 'FIRST EDITION', and the song expresses desires of freedom from the stress with hip-hop, EDM, and trendy beat.EXP EDITION's stage at SBS MTV 'The Show' is especially remarkable since it is the first time for non-Korean K-pop band debut in Korea.Although all members―Frankie, Hunter, Sime, and Koki, grew up in New York and had no direct connections with Korea, they are intrigued by K-pop and the Korean culture.EXP EDITION released its first official album in April 2017, and debuted from the project IMMABB (I'm Making a Boy Band).Here's EXP EDITION's stage at 'The Show'. Check it out!(Credit= SBS MTV 'The Show', Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE )(SBS Star)