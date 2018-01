K-pop artist KRIESHA CHU performed to her title track 'Like Paradise' on SBS MTV 'The Show'.On January 23, KRIESHA CHU, who ranked second on the survival audition program 'KPOP STAR 6 THE LAST CHANCE', showed off her perfect singing and dancing skills to 'Like Paradise'.'Like Paradise' is a title track of her first mini album 'Dream of Paradise' released on January 3.In her album 'Dream of Paradise', KRIESHA CHU took part in composing the song titled 'Sunset Dream'.Enjoy watching KRIESHA CHU performing to 'Like Paradise' below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV 'The Show')(SBS Star)