[SBS Star] VIDEO: TRCNG as the Cutest Wolves on 'The Show'

K-pop boy group TRCNG has returned with its another powerful performance.On January 23, TRCNG transformed into a perfectly synchronized wolf pack during its comeback stage of 'WOLF BABY' on SBS MTV 'The Show'.'WOLF BABY' is the title track of TRCNG's first single 'WHO AM I', released after its debut mini album 'NEW GENERATION' last October.They also performed to 'UTOPIA', which is a slow, emotional song as opposed to 'WOLF BABY'.Watch TRCNG performing to their title track 'WOLF BABY'.Make sure to check out 'UTOPIA' as well!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV 'The Show')(SBS Star)