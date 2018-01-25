SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Performs at the G-10 Special Live for the Winter Olympics?
[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Performs at the G-10 Special Live for the Winter Olympics?

2018.01.25
K-pop girl group MOMOLAND will perform its mega-hit song 'BBoom BBoom' at the G-10 Special Live for the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games'.

The G-10 Special Live, which will be held on January 30 at the KBS Arena, will commemorate the upcoming Winter Games and collaborate with the winners of 'BBoom BBoom' dance covers.MOMOLANDThe event of recruiting participants of 'BBoom BBoom' dance covers was held from January 9 to January 21.

The range of the participants was various.

From the 10s to the 40s, several people participated in the event, and 25 people were selected to join the collaboration stage with MOMOLAND for the G-10 Special Live.MOMOLANDMOMOLAND and the participants will perform 'BBoom BBoom' and MOMOLAND's previously released song 'Wonderful love'.

MOMOLAND's 'BBoom BBoom' brought the first music show win to the group and left a record of 10 million hits of the music video.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'MOMOLANDOfficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
