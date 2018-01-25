SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] A Korean-Chinese Couple, Song Seung Heon and Liu Yifei Breaks Up
[SBS Star] A Korean-Chinese Couple, Song Seung Heon and Liu Yifei Breaks Up

작성 2018.01.25 14:33
A well-known Korean-Chinese couple, Song Seung Heon and Liu Yifei has announced their breakup.

On January 25, a representative from Song Seung Heon's management agency, Better Entertainment has officially admitted to their breakup via a phone call with SBS funE.

The representative said, "It is true that the two have broken up. It wasn't easy for them to stay together as they both had busy schedule and lived too far away from each other. Although they are no longer together, they remain as friends."
Song Seung-HeonThe representative also commented on the rumor about the law that bans Korean culture in China being the reason behind this breakup, "That is certainly not the reason why they broke up."

Song Seung Heon and Liu Yifei met during the shooting of the movie 'The Third Way of Love' in 2015, and became a couple in the summer of that year.

When they were together, some speculations were made about their marriage as Liu Yifei was seen with her mother meeting Song Seung Heon in Korea.

However, it is said that with Song Seung Heon with his new drama OCN 'Black' and Liu Yifei's recent cast as the lead role in the movie 'Mulan' have made them too busy that they have decided to breakup for their better future.
Liu YifeiAs the couple had many fans supporting their love, fans are heartbroken to hear that they have broken up.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
