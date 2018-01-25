SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Helped the Firefighters?
[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Helped the Firefighters?

작성 2018.01.25
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Helped the Firefighters?
An uprising actor Park Hae Jin helped the firefighters in Korea by selling calendars for the campaign 'Hands for Hero'.

The campaign 'Hands for Hero' is the one that provides support for the families of firefighters died in the line of their duty.

The 'Hands for Hero', however, was about to get abolished in recent days since the sales of the calendars with the photos taken by the firefighters could not generate enough profits.Park Hae JinThe families of firefighters could not get any compensation for the absence of the firefighters, and Park Hae Jin actively stood for the families.

Why did Park Hae Jin join the campaign and help the families and the firefighters?

In 2016, an incident triggered Park Hae Jin to pay attention to the firefighters. Park Hae JinAfter the end of the drama 'Cheese in the Trap' from tvN, a special event of keeping promise of Yoo Jung (Park Hae Jin's character), was held.

Park Hae Jin kept the promises of three participants, and one of the participants asked to cheer up her father, who was a firefighter at that time.

To keep the promise with his fan, Park Hae Jin visited one of the fire stations in Daegu and showed respect towards the firefighters with flowers and presents.

From the visit, Park Hae Jin got to know the 'Hands for Hero', and he provided the calendars to the staffs of his recent drama 'Man to Man'.Park Hae JinPark Hae Jin also has done a lot of volunteers such as donations for the victims of Sewol Ferry incident, Gyeongju Earthquake, and for children's hospitals.

The calendars of the firefighters will be released on November 9 to celebrate the anniversary of the firefighters' day.

Meanwhile, Park Hae Jin renewed a contract with his current management agency, Mountain Movement.

Since his agency has taken care of him for ten years, Park Hae Jin entered into a new contract, and his agency will continue its active support for him.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
