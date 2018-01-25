SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jeong Sewoon's Comeback with Winter Serenade 'BABY IT'S U'
[SBS Star] Jeong Sewoon's Comeback with Winter Serenade 'BABY IT'S U'

Korean singer-songwriter Jeong Sewoon made his much-anticipated comeback with 'BABY IT'S U'.

On January 24 at 6 PM KST, Jeong Sewoon unveiled his first mini album's part 2, 'AFTER' and the title track 'BABY IT'S U' music video.
Jeong SewoonJeong Sewoon'BABY IT'S U' features Jeong Sewoon's mellow vocals with acoustic sounds and catchy beats mixed together, produced by KIGGEN and earattack.

Along with the album release, Jeong Sewoon held a comeback show through Naver's 'V LIVE' where he interacted with his fans and received lots of support from fellow artists.
Jeong SewoonBoy group Wanna One's Kim Jae Hwan made a phone call to congratulate him on his comeback.

Kim Jae Hwan said, "I listened to your song in the car right after it came out. The song is so good to listen to. Congratulations on your comeback!".

He continued, "I even watched your music video right away. I was impressed by the scenes where you were walking across the bridge. The music video is so beautiful."
Jeong SewoonThe Wanna One member described Jeong Sewoon as someone who is calm and well-mannered, and asked the fans to enjoy Jeong's new album and to keep supporting him.
Jeong SewoonJeong Sewoon's labelmates MONSTA X's JOOHEON, KIHYUN and 'Produce 101 Season 2' roommates MXM's Lim Young Min and Kim Dong Hyun also supported Jeong Sewoon on his new album release.

Check out Jeong Sewoon's 'BABY IT'S U' music video below!
 

(Credit= 'Jeong Sewoon' V LIVE, '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
