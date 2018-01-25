[SBS Star] Park Boram's Comeback on February 13!

An uprising female solo artist, Park Boram, is looking forward to having comeback on February 13 with a calm, sentimental ballad that perfectly suits to winter.Park Boram has released a mini album 'Orange Moon' in July 2017, and it is been more than seven months since the last release.Unlike the album 'Orange Moon' which revealed Park Boram's cheerful, fruity image of a girl, the new song will show her mature attitude as a lady with calm and deep voice.To talk more about the new album, her new song will be a ballad with lyrics about the feelings after the breakup with lovers. Based on the melody of a piano, the song will express regretful thought of a woman after the breakup.Park Boram, who debuted from the famous audition program Mnet 'Superstar K 2', released various songs such as 'BEAUTIFUL (Feat.Zico of Block B)' 'CELEPRETTY' 'Dynamic Love' and 'Why, You?'.The song 'Why, You?' from the mini album 'Orange Moon' especially achieved a lot of support from her fans and the public.Besides preparing to release an album, Park Boram is having a traveling channel on Kakao Story called 'Boram in Europe', and she is trying to get close to her fans by disclosing her daily and casual lives.(Credit= SBS FunE, 'officialparkboram' official Facebook)(SBS Star)