[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's Turning Point as an Actor with New Drama on SBS!
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's Turning Point as an Actor with New Drama on SBS!

작성 2018.01.25
A renowned Korean actor Jang Keun Suk confirms to be part of SBS' new drama 'Switch: Change the World' (tentative title).

'Switch: Change the World' is a drama in which the characters give satirical messages to the audience based on the setting that does not clearly define the boundary between the legitimacy and illegality.

Jang Keun Suk will play two roles, the one as a smart swindler and the one as a righteous prosecutor.
Jang Keun SukAlthough the two characters exactly resemble each other, they have completely different occupations and personalities, and Jang Keun Suk is looking forward to acting two separate characters in the drama.

Since Jang Keun Suk has not been part of dramas for two years, his fans are very excited to see his comeback with this exotic setting of the drama.Jang Keun SukJang Keun Suk said, "After I read the script, I was confident that this drama will be a turning point for me as an actor. Since I can challenge myself by playing two different characters, I sincerely believe that I can change test and improve myself."Jang Keun SukHe continued, "I was in 'The Royal Gambler' in 2016, and I am really excited to be back. I cut my hair and am still trying to change my appearance so that I can concentrate on the roles. Please enjoy the drama!".

'Switch: Change the World' will be aired in March, and Han Ye-ri will be the main actress.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'Tree J. Company' Official Website)

(SBS Star)   
