[SBS Star] Suzy's Back with the Title Track 'Holiday'!
[SBS Star] Suzy's Back with the Title Track 'Holiday'!

작성 2018.01.24 18:29
Korean singer/actress Suzy released a teaser for her comeback title track 'Holiday (Feat. DPR LIVE)' of her new album 'Faces of Love'.SuzyBesides Suzy's surprising release of her teaser, Suzy's agency JYP Entertainment also uploaded the teaser of 'Holiday (Feat. DPR LIVE)' on its official YouTube and actively supported her comeback.SuzyFrom the teaser clip, Suzy is enjoying her vacation at the beach in Los Angeles, California.

On top of the sailing boat, Suzy is in a lovely dotted dress with extravagant sunglasses and seems to enjoy her 'holiday'.

Since the teaser also released some part of the title track, the music industry and her fans are excited to listen to her new music style.SuzyAt the end of the teaser, with the vast background of desert in Los Angeles, the video impresses the audience with the best quality.

With the featuring of singer DPR LIVE, 'Holiday' will be based on a laid-back R&B style and have a comfortable, relaxing sound.SuzyMeanwhile, Suzy has swept the music charts with the release of another track on her album, 'In Love with Someone Else'.

Her second mini album will be fully released on January 29 at 6 PM KST.
 

 
Check out the teaser of Suzy's 'Holiday (Feat. DPR LIVE)' above.

(Credit= 'Suzy' YouTube,'JYPESuzy' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
