[SBS Star] Suzy's Back with the Title Track 'Holiday'!

On top of the sailing boat, Suzy is in a lovely dotted dress with extravagant sunglasses and seems to enjoy her 'holiday'.
Since the teaser also released some part of the title track, the music industry and her fans are excited to listen to her new music style.At the end of the teaser, with the vast background of desert in Los Angeles, the video impresses the audience with the best quality.
With the featuring of singer DPR LIVE, 'Holiday' will be based on a laid-back R&B style and have a comfortable, relaxing sound.Meanwhile, Suzy has swept the music charts with the release of another track on her album, 'In Love with Someone Else'.
Her second mini album will be fully released on January 29 at 6 PM KST.
(Credit= 'Suzy' YouTube,'JYPESuzy' Facebook)
(SBS Star)