[SBS Star] VIDEO: TheEastLight. Comes Back as the 'Real Man'!



Don't forget to check out 'Two Of Us' as well!





(Narin Lee, Credit= SBS 'The Show')

The young six-member K-pop boy group TheEastLight. returned with their title track 'Real Man' on SBS 'The Show' on January 23.On January 23, TheEastLight. performed to 'Real Man' with black suits on.'Real Man' is a disco track with a funky beat that trended in the '70s and '80s. The cute lyrics are about a young guy interested in an older woman.TheEastLight. performed to one other track of their newest album titled 'Two Of Us'.Their soft singing voice will instantly melt your heart!Check out both 'Real Man' on SBS MTV 'The Show' below.(SBS Star)