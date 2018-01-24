[SBS Star] VIDEO: Why Park Yu Chun's Victim Demands Multi-billion Won

There is a sharp conflict between Korean singer/actor Park Yu Chun and 'A', who recently filed a lawsuit against him demanding 1.2 billion won (approximately 1.1 million dollars).The episode of SBS 'Han Bam' on January 23 gave a detailed insight into the issue of Park's family dog incident.Park Yu Chun's lawyer and A's lawyer expressed their position in detail regarding the issue.A's lawyer mentioned why 'A' sued Park Yu Chun long after the actual incident. He said, "The victim had been treating the wounded area for a long time, then she stopped the treatment for a while. She found it hard to go back to the treatment again after that, as she felt like it was going around in circle without getting any better. So, she decided to file a lawsuit against him at last. Also, the statute of limitations for this specific case of negligence will be up in April 2018."Earlier on January 16, 'A' sued Park Yu Chun for the charge of negligence claiming that she was bitten on the face by Park's family dog in April 2011, and to be still suffering from serious side effects after the incident.A person from A's side claims that she was invited to Park Yu Chun’s house and initiated to pet the dog.However, 'A' got bitten on her face twice, and severely injured the areas under her eye, right cheek, and around her mouth that she had to get a surgery done to close the wound with 80 stitches at the hospital.A plastic surgeon said, "A cut made by teeth is hard to stitch it up well. It's different from a cut made by a knife, which is much easier."A person from A's side said, Park Yu Chun has never come to see 'A' besides when she was taken to the hospital right after the incident, and he has not taken any other actions such as paying for her medical treatment.'A' has demanded 1.2 billion won (1.1 million dollars) in total made of her 7-year medical treatment of 320 million won (300 thousand dollars), medical treatment for the next 5 years of 300 million won (280 thousand dollars), and the calculation of damages caused by not being able to work due to the wounded area of 500 million won (470 thousand dollars).When accused of over-demanding the amount of money, the person from A's side said that the amount is not settlement money, it is the actual amount of damage and estimated damage.Following this statement, a person from Park Yu Chun's side said, "'A' said she wanted to talk about drama and pet the dog saying that she likes dogs. Park Yu Chun stayed with her all night after the incident, apologized and paid for her medical treatment. We believe this case needs to be dealt with fairly under the law. It doesn't seem fair as 'A' is using the power of media even before all facts are checked."Watch SBS 'Han Bam' on Park's family dog issue above.(Narin Lee, Credit= SBS 'Han Bam')(SBS Star)