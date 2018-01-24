SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Why Park Yu Chun's Victim Demands Multi-billion Won
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Why Park Yu Chun's Victim Demands Multi-billion Won

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.24 18:29 수정 2018.01.24 18:34 조회 재생수15
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
ParkThere is a sharp conflict between Korean singer/actor Park Yu Chun and 'A', who recently filed a lawsuit against him demanding 1.2 billion won (approximately 1.1 million dollars).

The episode of SBS 'Han Bam' on January 23 gave a detailed insight into the issue of Park's family dog incident.

Park Yu Chun's lawyer and A's lawyer expressed their position in detail regarding the issue.

A's lawyer mentioned why 'A' sued Park Yu Chun long after the actual incident. He said, "The victim had been treating the wounded area for a long time, then she stopped the treatment for a while. She found it hard to go back to the treatment again after that, as she felt like it was going around in circle without getting any better. So, she decided to file a lawsuit against him at last. Also, the statute of limitations for this specific case of negligence will be up in April 2018."
ParkEarlier on January 16, 'A' sued Park Yu Chun for the charge of negligence claiming that she was bitten on the face by Park's family dog in April 2011, and to be still suffering from serious side effects after the incident.

A person from A's side claims that she was invited to Park Yu Chun’s house and initiated to pet the dog.

However, 'A' got bitten on her face twice, and severely injured the areas under her eye, right cheek, and around her mouth that she had to get a surgery done to close the wound with 80 stitches at the hospital.
ParkA plastic surgeon said, "A cut made by teeth is hard to stitch it up well. It's different from a cut made by a knife, which is much easier."

A person from A's side said, Park Yu Chun has never come to see 'A' besides when she was taken to the hospital right after the incident, and he has not taken any other actions such as paying for her medical treatment.
Park'A' has demanded 1.2 billion won (1.1 million dollars) in total made of her 7-year medical treatment of 320 million won (300 thousand dollars), medical treatment for the next 5 years of 300 million won (280 thousand dollars), and the calculation of damages caused by not being able to work due to the wounded area of 500 million won (470 thousand dollars).

When accused of over-demanding the amount of money, the person from A's side said that the amount is not settlement money, it is the actual amount of damage and estimated damage.
ParkFollowing this statement, a person from Park Yu Chun's side said, "'A' said she wanted to talk about drama and pet the dog saying that she likes dogs. Park Yu Chun stayed with her all night after the incident, apologized and paid for her medical treatment. We believe this case needs to be dealt with fairly under the law. It doesn't seem fair as 'A' is using the power of media even before all facts are checked."
 

Watch SBS 'Han Bam' on Park's family dog issue above.

(Narin Lee, Credit= SBS 'Han Bam')
 
(SBS Star)         
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호